John R. Kendall

"Pops Kendall" - John R. Kendall decided on Monday, November 16, 2020 that it was time to be with his wife "Ma Kendall" - Claire, and their beloved doggy "Tinker" in Heaven. Pops and Ma and Tinker are all now very happy and at peace.

Pops was born in Union City, NJ, on January 9, 1928. He met Ma in Union City in 1947 and proudly joined the Marine Corps Reserves in 1948. He was called to active duty in 1950, Camp Pendleton, San Diego, CA. Ma and Pops married October 1950 in San Diego. Pops was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps June 1951, so they decided to move back to New Jersey and start a family. In early 1952 Ma was excited to tell Pops that they were going to have their very first baby by the end of the year, John Jr.! Pops spent all of his New Jersey years as a proud firefighter and fire truck driver with the Union City Fire Department and he loved it! In 1962 Pops and Ma decided to leave the snow behind and they headed to sunny south Florida! Pops landed a great job with Trail Park Fire Rescue. He later worked for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and retired in 1992. After Pops and Ma retired, she retired from Boynton Police Department 1990, they spent the next 20 plus years traveling all over the globe! They visited Europe including England, Scotland and Ireland. They also traveled to every National Park in the USA as well as Canada and Hawaii.

Pops leaves behind his loving son John Kendall and daughter-in-law Susie Kendall of Tequesta, FL; step-granddaughter Lisa Valentine and her husband Fletch Valentine of Melbourne, FL; step-great-granddaughter Tia Valentine, Los Angles, CA; step-great grandson Trey Valentine, Melbourne, FL; and grand-dogs' Sailor and Stormy, as well as many, many caring, loving friends and neighbors!!!!

Graveside Service 11:00AM, Monday, November 23, 2020, Riverside Memorial Park, 13951 SE County Line Rd, Tequesta, FL 33469.



