Keelor, Sr., John Raymond

John Raymond Keelor, Sr., of North Palm Beach, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Terre Haute, Indiana. He enlisted in the US Army during World War II and saw action in France and Germany. He married Joan Leusing in 1950 and moved to North Palm Beach in 1960. He retired from Pratt & Whitney after 30 years. He was a communicant and one of the early members of St. Clare Catholic Church in North Palm Beach. He had a strong devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and prayed the rosary daily.

He was a loving and devoted husband of 67 years to his late wife Joan, as well as a wonderful dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.

He will be dearly missed by his children: Mary Keelor, John (Jane) Keelor, Jr., and Christine (David) Strange, his six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Clare Church, North Palm Beach 11:00AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 with Fr. William O'Shea officiating.

Interment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach, FL.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Clare Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.

The family would like to thank Annie Mae Whitted for her wonderful care over the last 2 years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store