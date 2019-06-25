Grimes, John Robert

John Robert Grimes, 69, Wellington, Florida.

Adventurer. Designer. Environmentalist.

After a heartfelt battle with cancer, John passed away at home on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Born in Woodstock, Canada, he followed in his family's footsteps and ran their sandpaper businesses. John and his father Phil were passionate about the environment and decided to take action and revolutionize the health of our waterways. From that, Weedoo was born, the industry leader in environmental workboats.

His creativity, ingenuity and love for the environment also inspired him to create Idlewild, which showcased his artistry by using reclaimed teak to create exquisite home furnishings. John is survived by daughter Odette Mackenzie Grimes and wife Tara Ann Lordi who will continue to grow these unique businesses. The viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life party will be held at Idlewild in the fall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lord's Place at: thelordsplace.org/make-a-difference/donate/ Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 25 to June 26, 2019