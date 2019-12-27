|
McCranels, John Robert
"Chummer" McCranels, aka Dr. John Robert McCranels, November 17, 1938 - December 26, 2019.
Our Friend, Father, Husband, and Beloved "Chummer", peacefully slipped away from view this day of December 26, 2019. Many who do not know him, call him by Dr. John Robert McCranels, but, for those of us that do know him, we call him "Dad", or "Chum", or "Chummer". One thing is for sure, to know him is to forever be a part of his family.
Chummer, the oldest of three sons of Virginia (née Woods), and John "Mac" Joseph McCranels, grew up with his brothers, Peter and Paul (now deceased) in Lake Worth, Florida, and is a graduate of Lake Worth High School class of 1956; Palm Beach Junior College class of 1959, now known as Palm Beach State College; Loyola University in New Orleans, where he received a Doctorate in Dental Surgery, DDS, in 1963; and Fairleigh Dickinson in New Jersey, where he received his Master's of Science, in Dentistry and Orthodontics, in 1967. Chum served as Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corp, and later practiced Orthodontics in West Palm Beach for over 50 years. Chummer is survived by his loving wife, Joann McCranels (née Hodgson), who he first set eyes upon at age 12, at the Lake Worth Casino Pool over 70 years ago, and has chased after her ever since; his son, Scott McCranels, also an Orthodontist serving together with his father, Dr. Chum, in the West Palm Beach practice, creating smiles to last a lifetime, along with Chum's first daughter, Tammy McCranels Dugal; his two youngest daughters, Barbara McCranels Behl and Michele McCranels Paolella; his six grandchildren, Daniel Behl, Jacqui Dugal, Nathan Behl, Spenser Dugal, Camilla McCranels, and Vladimir Paolella; his first great-granddaughter, Daniela "Ellie Belle" Behl, and all the rest of us who know him.
Chum's passions were surfing and anything else related to the Ocean, including racing in the Hobie Cat World Championship in Tahiti. He was the United States Amateur Surfing Champion, inducted into the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame in 2002. Other interests included free diving, racing road bikes, riding a unicycle 10 miles to work, tap dancing, high board diving, flying, snowboarding, windsurfing, a 4th Degree Black Belt in martial arts, paragliding, motorcycles, certified massage therapist, classic jazz musician with guitar, mandolin, fiddle/violin, piano, harmonica...and the list just continues. What didn't he do?
Most of all, we are grateful for God's Grace in Chum's life, and as one of God's children, we are at peace that he belongs to Our Lord and Savior.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Chum to the "Surfing Florida Museum, Inc.". Please mail to: In Memory of Chum, 3201 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405.
Life Memorial Service for Chummer will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, December 30, 2019, at Family Church Downtown - Main Sanctuary, 1101 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, followed by "Chummer's" wishes for Pizza and Coca Cola, at 12:45 PM, after the service. Hawaiian/Surf Shirt Attire Welcome. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.northwoodfh.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019