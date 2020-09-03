Moore, John Robert
John Robert Moore, a celebrated sailor, tireless golfer, tenacious bridge player, successful investor, husband, and father, passed away peacefully at home in Boynton Beach, FL on August 30, 2020, following a long illness. The son of Fanny Brown and John Rose Moore, John Robert Moore was born October 4, 1939, in Milwaukee, WI. He attended Fessenden School and studied at the University of Miami.
The enduing love of his life was Marie Ann "Midge" Moore, née Bennett. They were married in October 1962, and moved to Germany, where he fulfilled his U.S. Army service. Following his tour, John and Midge moved back to New York City, and soon welcomed a daughter, Susan Marie Moore. The Moore's remained on Long Island until 1983, when John and Midge moved to Florida. They settled in Boynton Beach, FL in 1987.
Following his military service, John was involved in the energy sector, eventually acting as a ship broker at Seabrokers, Inc., for oil tankers carrying crude and refined oil around the world. John then worked for many years as an investment advisor and broker at Morgan Stanley. After retiring from Morgan Stanley, John remained an active member of the Delray Dunes Investment Club.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Midge, daughter Susan Moore of Boynton Beach, sister Sally Mancusi-Ungaro of Boynton Beach, and half-brother George Moore of Oak Ridge, TN. His sister Barbara, and half-sister Diana predeceased him. The family requests that flowers not be sent. Instead, they ask that friends honor John's life with contributions to
(allsaintsmission.org
).