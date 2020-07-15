1/
John Robert Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Powell, John Robert
John Robert Powell, born in West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 81.
John worked for the Property Appraiser's office for 28 years. He was a member of the Florida Flywheelers for many years. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and driving them in the Boynton Christmas parade with a live Christmas tree decorated with lights. He enjoyed throwing candy to the children and seeing them smile.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beverly Hammond Powell, three children, Douglas Powell, Debbie Patterson and Donald Powell, daughter-in-law, Catherine Powell, three grandchildren, Stephen Patterson, James Patterson and Laura Shaver, and eight grandchildren, Jordan Patterson, Braydon Patterson, Jackson Patterson, Addyson Shaver, Landon Shaver, Emerson Shaver, Payton Patterson and Hunter Patterson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved