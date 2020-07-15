Powell, John Robert

John Robert Powell, born in West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 81.

John worked for the Property Appraiser's office for 28 years. He was a member of the Florida Flywheelers for many years. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and driving them in the Boynton Christmas parade with a live Christmas tree decorated with lights. He enjoyed throwing candy to the children and seeing them smile.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beverly Hammond Powell, three children, Douglas Powell, Debbie Patterson and Donald Powell, daughter-in-law, Catherine Powell, three grandchildren, Stephen Patterson, James Patterson and Laura Shaver, and eight grandchildren, Jordan Patterson, Braydon Patterson, Jackson Patterson, Addyson Shaver, Landon Shaver, Emerson Shaver, Payton Patterson and Hunter Patterson.



