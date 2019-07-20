Soley, John Robert

John was born July 28, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA and passed away unexpectedly from complications of a short illness on July 15, 2019. John moved to Lake Worth, from Macomb, MI in 1991. He grew up in Clawson, MI with parents Nick and Ellen Soley; five siblings Nicklos, Dorothea, Dennis, Theodore and Lynn. After graduating from Clawson High School in 1958, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served proudly for four years. He married his beloved wife of 54 years, Judith Hinton Soley in 1964 and they had two children, Cheryl Katherine Soley and Jeffrey Nick Soley. He was a proud and doting grandfather to Nicholas Soley. Besides his immediate family, John leaves behind many other loving family members and friends that will miss him greatly. After his retirement from United Parcel Service in Michigan, John and his family settled in Lake Worth where he continued his passion of being a caretaker by working with Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home in Boynton Beach where he worked for several years. He enjoyed joking around and had a great sense of humor. He had a love of history, politics, sports and remarkable knowledge of historical and worldwide events. John loved his family and always put them first and foremost and he was a take-charge kind of man who was always willing to help family, friends and strangers. John was a man who didn't ask for much, he was loving and caring and truly lived for his family wanting only the best for them. He enjoyed the simple things in life during retirement, such as sitting on the patio enjoying a good conversation with his wife and keeping a close eye on his grandson who was his buddy throughout the years. The Committal Service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 S. State Rd #7, Lake Worth, FL 33449, Lane #3.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John R. Soley to (woundedwarriorproject.org).

