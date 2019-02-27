VARA, John Robert John Robert Vara, of West Palm Beach, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and children on February 24, 2019. John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Margaret "Maggie" Rietman, and his three children, Clare (Steve) Henderson, Madeline Vara, and Ned Vara. He is also survived by his sisters, Marina Govert, Dorothy (Dale) Lamps, and Irene (Michael) Pohlman, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfonso and Louise Vara. Born June 7, 1953, John grew up in Hobart, Indiana, the youngest of four. John was a first generation American and was extremely proud of his Spanish heritage. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, John attended Indiana University Medical School, and completed his residency at Harvard Medical School. John's career led him to the Veteran's Health Administration where he saw patients, taught students, and assumed numerous administrative roles. His greatest passion was founded in both learning and teaching. John made his life's work in helping and serving others, as a doctor, a teacher, a mentor, a father, and a friend. John strove to live his life by one motto, regardless of where his journey would take him: Veritas Vincit, or "Truth Conquers". He sought the truth and tried to live honestly and fairly. Private interment will be held at the University of Notre Dame. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the nonprofit charity for student mental health, Active Minds, or Trustbridge Hospice, or a . Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary