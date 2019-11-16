|
Johnson, John Samuel
John Samuel Johnson of Palm Beach County, Florida and Cooper, Maine, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in 1934 in Machias, Maine to Clarence Alfred Johnson and Vivian Johnson Dodge. John graduated from Washington Academy in East Machias, Maine and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He proudly served from 1954-1957. Upon his honorable discharge John attended the University of Maine, obtaining his Bachelor's Degree in Education. After graduation he moved to West Palm Beach, Florida where he became a teacher. John continued his education, earning his Master's Degree in Educational Leadership and eventually becoming a school administrator. Throughout his lifetime and especially after retirement he enjoyed overseeing his family's wild blueberry farm in Maine. John will be remembered as a loving father, champion for education and a genuinely kind soul.
John was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon L. Johnson; niece, Susan Johnson and husband, Dennis O'Brien; and nephew, Dwight Johnson and their families.
A Memorial Service will be held in Maine in the spring.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019