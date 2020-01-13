Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schunke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Schunke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Schunke Obituary
Schunke, John
John "Jack" Schunke, 74, of Jupiter, FL, and Lavallette, NJ passed away on January 10, 2020. John was born in Mount Vernon, NY. Prior to his retirement he was the Chief Executive Officer for F.S.I. in Glen Rock, NJ. John proudly served his country in the US Army where he had the rank of captain. He graduated Riverdale High School and then received his bachelors degree from Villanova University where he was also a star football player. John really enjoyed golf and was a member of the Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ and Jonathan's Landing, Jupiter, FL.
Loving husband to Beth Schunke (née Cohen)
Devoted father to Patrick John Schunke, Jill Anne Pami, David John Schunke, Jacob John Schunke and Matthew John Schunke.
Dear brother of Barbara Anne Williams and uncle of Patricia Anne Ververs and Michelle Margaret Lutkowski
Also survived by his faithful companion Sammie, his adored Cavapoo
The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Rd, Franklin Lakes, NJ.
A celebration of John's life will be held privately on a future date.
The family requests donations be made in John's memory for his love of animals to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, 14444 Okeechobee Blvd, Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -