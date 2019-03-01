|
ST. ANGELO, John Scott John Scott St. Angelo, age 48, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on February 25, 2019 at Wellington Hospital after 24 years of suffering from the effects of brain cancer. He is now at peace. He is survived by his loving father, Michael A. St. Angelo, along with brother, Michael Jeff St. Angelo and his niece and nephew Nicole Eleana St. Angelo and Michael Jon St. Angelo. He had many friends through his years at Bishop Hendricken Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, & Georgia Tech. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 390 Sequoia Dr. South, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Mary Immaculate Church, Building Fund, in his memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 1, 2019