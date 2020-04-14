|
|
McCoy II, John Smith
John Smith McCoy II, 91, formerly of Winnetka, IL and Palm Beach, passed away in West Palm Beach, FL on April 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was the eldest son of Nancy (Martin) Jennison of Winnetka, IL and Samuel John McCoy of San Antonio, TX.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Laura Virginia "Gingy" (Allen) McCoy, in 2001. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Julia (Allen) McCoy Bertram and Lawrence R. Bertram of Merrimac, MA, John Smith McCoy III and Anne (Kelly) McCoy of Annapolis, MD, and Nina Alexander (McCoy) Royce and Wesley W. Royce of Grafton, NH, his two cherished granddaughters, Kelly Alexander McCoy and Julia Rose McCoy, his sister, Nancy (McCoy) Hotchkiss of Hinsdale, IL, and stepbrother Mansfield "Duke" Schmidt Templeton of Stuart, FL. In addition, he is survived by his longtime, much loved companion, Edith (Baird) Eglin of Palm Beach, FL.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, interment will be private. Donations in memory of his life may be made to the Audubon Society (audubon.org) or Trout Unlimited (tu.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020