John Squibb Greeno
John Greeno, 85, of Tequesta, FL and Lake Leelanau, MI, died on October 12, 2020 in Traverse City, MI.
Born on September 3, 1935 in Cincinnati, OH to the late John Rankin and Ella Louise (Squibb) Greeno, John grew up in Cincinnati and attended Western Reserve Academy and the University of Cincinnati. John met his future bride, Christine Corell, while they were in high school and were married in Cleveland, OH on June 28, 1958.
They moved to Cincinnati, OH where John owned and operated manufacturing businesses. Together they raised their family in Wyoming, OH; Winchester, KY; and Indian Hill, OH and, in the process, formed many lifelong friendships.
In addition to his family and friends, John's passions included golf, piloting his airplane, fly-fishing, and, above all, spending time at his cottage on Lake Leelanau in Michigan where he summered every year of his life.
John and Christine retired to Tequesta, FL, where John volunteered weekly at Jupiter Medical Center, served as President of the condominium association board, and formed and relished his many friendships. Having never met a stranger, John's big personality brought joy and laughter to many everywhere he lived.
John is survived by his beloved wife, friend and partner of 62 years, Christine; their children Ed (Laurie) Greeno, Pamela Johnson (Jack Denver), Anne (John) Decker and Paula Greeno; and grandchildren Christopher and Jonathon Greeno, Emily and Sara Decker, Jordan and Taylor Greeno. John was preceded in death by his parents and sister Juliet Greeno Hadden.
John's family will celebrate his life privately, with interment in the Greeno family section at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH. Remembrances can be left at (https://www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com
). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be directed to the Leelanau Conservancy,105 1st St, Leland, MI, 49654 or to the Western Reserve Academy, 113 College St, Hudson, OH 42236.