ADAMS, John T. John T. Adams, 84, passed away February 16, 2019. He was born and raised in West Palm Beach and graduated from Palm Beach High School. As a young man he was active in Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and as an adult helped with the Webelos pack in Lake Park. He served in the Air Force and was stationed at Chaumont Air Force base in France. It was on the train home from France that he met his wife-to-be, Lorna. He attended Palm Beach Junior College until his love of cars led him to work as an auto mechanic. He was an auto mechanic for most of his life, specializing in foreign cars when they were still exotic. After retirement he returned to college and graduated from Palm Beach Junior College in 1998. He is predeceased by his parents Earl C. and Isobel T. Adams, wife Lorna S. Adams, and brother James A. Adams. He is survived by his companion of many years Donna Boyer, daughter Leslie McSorley and husband Mike, son Scott T. Adams, Sr. and wife Beth, grandchildren Scott T. Adams, Jr., Michael Adams and Shelby Hamilton, and brother Earl F. Adams II. A memorial service will be held Friday March 15 at Unity Church of Delray Beach at 11:00AM. Followed by interment at Hillcrest Cemetery in West Palm Beach Memorials may be made in his name to Everglades Angels Dog Rescue at (evergladesangelsdogrescue.org). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary