Cossentino, John T.
John "Jack" T. Cossentino passed away on April 11, 2020 at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Washington, DC on August 21, 1936 to Mary and Anthony Cossentino, he spent his formative years in Little Italy and the Baltimore area.
He began his work career at the Matricciani Company, a Baltimore based underground utility company. It was there that Jack learned the business working alongside his father. In 1968 he founded Cossentino Contracting Co., Inc. which has been a great success for over 52 years, specializing in underground utility construction. For many years Jack was involved in various Business Associations, such as Associated Utility Contractors of Maryland, National Utility Contractors Association, the Utility Contractors Association of Anne Arundel County, and the Je M'en Fous Society. Jack always loved the business, loved his employees, and cherished the relationships and friendships made along the way. In 2013, Jack and his son Kris formed Cosda Investments, LLC., a Real Estate based investment company. Jack will rest easy knowing his legacy will continue for many years with his son Kris Davis, the team at Cossentino Contracting and Cosda Investments, leading the companies into the future.
Upon retirement and before, he divided his time between his homes in Maryland and Florida. He was a 23-year member at the Preserve Golf Club in the community of Ironhorse, a place he dearly loved, Jack also enjoyed traveling and cruising, especially the many trips to Italy, his favorite.
Jack was predeceased by his daughter, Jacqueline Cossentino and brother Thomas Cossentino. He is survived by his wife Donna, son Kris Davis and wife Noel Davis, grandchildren Jake and Ella Davis, daughter Tracey Collins and husband John Collins, grandchildren Mike Collins, April Winterson, husband Nate Winterson, and great-granddaughter Mila Winterson, son-in-law Keith Whitescarver and grandson Jack Whitescarver. Surviving siblings include brother Albert Cossentino, sisters Gloria Owen, Patricia Cossentino, and several nieces and nephews.
Jack loved life and was a genuine "Good Guy", as many have described him. His charming personality and winning smile endeared him to all. He will always be remembered and in our hearts.
Services and a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020