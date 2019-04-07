MCISAAC, John T. It is with great sadness that the family of John "Jack" T. McIsaac, announce his passing on March 25, 2019, at the age of 72. Jack will be forever remembered by his loving wife of 50 years, Irene Anzaldi McIsaac, his children J. Thomas McIsaac, Jr. and wife Melissa of Attleboro, MA, Stacey A. Wagner and husband Karl of Wellington, FL, four grandchildren Amanda, Christopher, Brian and Sarah. He is also survived by his sisters Jayne Conroy of Attleboro, MA, Judith Steele and husband Richard of The Villages, FL and his brother Lawrence W. McIsaac and wife Kristen of Northboro, MA. He was predeceased by his parents John A. and Laura A. McIsaac of Somerville, MA and his brother-in-law John J. Conroy of Attleboro, MA. Raised in Somerville, MA, Jack was a graduate of Somerville High School and the Boston Naval Shipyard's Apprenticeship Program where he began his 30 year career in service to his Country as a rigger, repairing and maintaining Naval warships, including the USS Constitution "Old Ironsides". He later transferred to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, in Kittery, ME, working on Nuclear Submarines, where he retired as the Nuclear Director. He served in Vietnam where he fixed aircraft engines for the United States Army. Jack was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and rose through their ranks to become the Maine State Commander. In retirement, Jack relocated to Florida and reinvented himself as the proud owner of McIsaac Computer Solutions. He enjoyed golfing, cruising, playing dominoes with friends and being a grandfather. Funeral Mass 10:30AM Saturday, April 13 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperity Farms Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Hospice at Trustbridgefoundation.org or a favorite . Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary