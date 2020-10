Or Copy this URL to Share

John Taylor

John Taylor, 79, of Delray Beach, FL, and formerly of Long Island, Bahamas passed away October 15, 2020. He will be sadly missed and sadly remembered by his wife Agatha Taylor, and his family and friends. Due to covid-19, there will be a private service.

Funeral Services Entrusted To Straghn & Son Tri-City Funeral Home, 26 SW 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL.



