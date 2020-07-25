1/1
John Trimble Nauman
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nauman, John Trimble
John Trimble Nauman, 51, of Jupiter, FL died on Monday, July 20, 2020. John was born in Harrisburg, PA on July 12, 1969, the son of Helen and Spencer Nauman, Jr. of Bowmansdale, PA. John is also survived by his sister, Helen Gibbon "Gibbie" Nauman of Jupiter, FL and his brother, Spencer G. Nauman, III of Bowmansdale, PA. John is predeceased by his grandparents, Gertrude and Spencer Nauman and Marie and John Trimble. John also leaves behind his aunt, Colston Moore of Woodside, CA, and his cousins, Elizabeth "Betsy" Moore of San Jose, CA, Matthew Moore of Rochester, MN, and Joshua Moore of Woodside, CA. John attended the Harrisburg Academy and was a graduate of the Fessenden School and Wyoming Seminary, attended Widener University and was a graduate of The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. John was employed by CROS Ministries, a nonprofit organization serving the hungry in Lake Worth, FL. John was a gentle soul with a great sense of humor and will always be remembered for his kindness and loyalty. John was an excellent photographer and enjoyed documentary films, books about history, the beach, skiing, golf, and gatherings with his family and friends. John touched many lives. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends he had throughout his life. If you wish to make a contribution in John's name, the family suggests making a donation to CROS Ministries, 3677 23rd Avenue South, #B-101, Lake Worth, FL 33461 or (www.crosministries.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
5617465124
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
To Gibbie and the Nauman family: I am so very sorry to hear about John's passing. I'm thinking of you all during this difficult time.
Leah Gowron
Friend
July 24, 2020
Rest in peace John and I hope you and Bart are hanging out planning a cool heavenly ski trip! I’ll see you both when I get there someday. Love, Kathy Heller
Kathy Heller
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved