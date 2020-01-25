|
Caines, John V.
John V. "Jack" Caines, 81, of Jupiter, formerly of Northeastern Penna., died unexpectedly of natural causes on December 5, 2019 at his home.
Born April 18, 1938 in Winton, Penna. to the late John V. and Hilda G. (Swingle) Caines, Jack was a veteran of the Army Reserve. He was employed at Pratt & Whitney before his retirement and was a resident of Florida for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Feliomena L. "Phyllis" Vadella, a brother, Paul, as well as beloved companion, Lillian A. Stiles. Surviving is a brother, Lawrence J. Caines.
Cremation, with burial in Archbald, Penna. in the spring. Arrangements by nephew and godson of the deceased: Lawrence J. Caines, Jr., Va.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020