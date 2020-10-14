Jon Franklin Filer
Jon Franklin Filer, 58, of North Little Rock, AR, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. Bernards Medical Center. He was born in Marion, IN to Benjamin and Marjorie Rogers Filer. He had lived in North Little Rock for three years, moving there from Lantana, FL. He ad worked for the US Postal Service for over 30 years in their IT Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister.
Survivors include his brothers, Roger Filer and wife, Carol of Lantana, FL; Joe Filer and wife Jill of Wellington, FL; nephew Kyle Filer and wife, Heather; and one grandniece, Colette Filer.
Graveside services will be 11:00AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Grant Memorial Cemetery in Marion, IN. To sign an online guestbook, go to (www.emersonfuneralhome.com
