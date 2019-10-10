|
|
Roberts, Sr., Jon W.
1938 - 2019
Jon W. Roberts, Sr., a long-time resident of Hobe Sound, FL, passed away September 28, 2019. He grew up in Bristol, CT, he was a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, MA where he studied engineering. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney for 37 years starting at the Hartford location and relocated to Florida in 1970. Jon was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Judith C. Roberts and parents Chester and Eleanor Roberts. He is survived by his children Lisa L. Roberts (Richard Biernacki) of Sunrise, Cynthia S. Arnold (Kenneth) of Stroud, OK, Jon W. Roberts, Jr. (Kathleen) of Stuart; sisters Marci Driscoll (Jack) of Bristol, CT, Linda Bircher (William) of Harwinton, CT and Deborah Fijol (Raymond) of Stuart; grandchildren Lisa-Nicole Roberts, Kira Roberts, Laura Roberts, Jessica Sementelli, Mario Sementelli and Melissa Sementelli; great-grandchildren Paige Galloway, Brandon Coletrain, Ella Sementelli, and Shelby Sementelli; sister-in-law Janet Giannotti (Maurice) and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held October 15, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Tequesta, FL. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St, Stuart, FL 34997, The or a .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019