MCCARTY, Jonnie Jonnie McCarty, age 74, of Boynton Beach, FL passed away Monday (February 11, 2019) at her home, after a difficult battle with cancer. Jonnie was born July 13, 1944, in Las Vegas, NV to Mary E. (Woods) Buckles and John H. Buckles. She grew up in Miami, FL where she attended Booker T. Washington High School. She relocated back to Las Vegas and began working for the Nevada Highway Patrol and later worked for the Juvenile Court System before earning her real estate license. In 1984 she headed back to Florida and began a new career working in private banking for over 20 years. She began at First National Bank of Palm Beach and later retired at Wells Fargo Bank in Boca Raton. Jonnie later joined the Delray Beach Police Department as a community volunteer. Jonnie loved the Lord and her family! She was an avid church member wherever she attended and she was the matriarch of her family. She had a love for people and she especially adored her children and grandchildren. Jonnie enjoyed traveling, working on crossword puzzles and crocheting. Her latest passion was working with Habitat For Children Ministries to help children in Haiti. Jonnie is survived by her life partner Lloyd Stevens, her son Carlton (Lili) Smith, her two daughters Sonja Smith and Shirlon (Meschac) St. Amour, her grandsons Donielle Singer, John M. Smith and Josiah St. Amour, her granddaughters Jessica Singer and Aleyah Thirbenny, her sisters Virgie L. Buckles, Betty J. Rodoson and Debra (Delbert) Whittington, her brother Michael A. Buckles, her godson Anthony Knight, many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church- 10935 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL 33436. In lieu of flowers, at Jonnie's request, please make a donation to: Habitat for Children Ministries- P.O. Box 1195, West Palm Beach, FL 33402. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 3, 2019