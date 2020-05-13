Jorge Labarga
Labarga, Jorge
Jorge Labarga, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on May 11, 2020 at home. He was 101. Jorge was born on April 15, 1919 in Melena del Sur, province of Havana, Cuba. He immigrated to the United States in 1961 after Fidel Castro's promise of democracy for Cuba turned into a Marxist nightmare. He immediately settled in Palm Beach County and worked for the sugar industry for forty years. His admiration, love and devotion for the United States led to his naturalization as an American citizen in the 1970s, one of his proudest moments. Jorge is survived by his wife of 69 years, Miriam, sons, Jorge (Zulma), Eduardo and Aramis, and four grandchildren, Jason, Stephanie, Caroline, and Jorge. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services and interment will be private.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
