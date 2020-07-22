The Citrus Cove family is saddened and shocked to hear of Jose’s passing. He was loved very much. We have many happy memories of his humor, and the kindness he displayed when we needed help. May his memory be eternal.
Sophia Youngberg
Coworker
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Coworker
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Coworker
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Coworker
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sydell Grimsley
Coworker
