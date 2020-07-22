1/
Jose R. Garcia
Garcia, Jose R.
Age 61, of West Palm Beach, passed away July 20, 2020. All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 23, 2020
The Citrus Cove family is saddened and shocked to hear of Jose’s passing. He was loved very much. We have many happy memories of his humor, and the kindness he displayed when we needed help. May his memory be eternal.
Sophia Youngberg
Coworker
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jose A Pillot
Coworker
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jose A Pillot
Coworker
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jose A Pillot
Coworker
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sydell Grimsley
Coworker
