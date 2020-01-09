|
|
Looney, Joseph A.
Joseph A. "Joe" Looney, passed away on January 6, 2020, in the loving arms of his family.
Beloved husband of the late Cynthia Looney who predeceased him in 2004.
Son of the late Joseph T. Looney and Pauline (Looney) Jewett.
Loving and devoted father of Debbie Costello and her husband Jake of Chelmsford, MA, Doreen Majeau and her husband Bob of Chelmsford, MA, Denise Davis and her husband Tom of Dracut, MA. Beloved "G-Pa" of Shara, Steven, Ricky, Michael, Anna, Matthew, Alex and Aaron and the great "G-Pa" of Cameron, Ryan, and Madison. Loving brother of Pauline Farmer, Richard Looney and Jerry Looney and the Late Ed Looney and Arlene Bourque. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, friends and his former wife Lorraine Mueller.
Joseph was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force and went on to receive his Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked a majority of his years at RCA that later became GE. One of his many distinguished accomplishments was the work he did on the Apollo Lunar Module.
Upon retirement, he moved to Delray Beach, FL, with his wife Cindy. Together they enjoyed traveling and cruising around the world. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his three daughters whom he adored and who adored him.
A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, January 13 at 10:00AM, St. William's Church, 1351 Main St, Tewksbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, (https://www.cancer.org/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020