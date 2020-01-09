Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Looney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Looney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Looney Obituary
Looney, Joseph A.
Joseph A. "Joe" Looney, passed away on January 6, 2020, in the loving arms of his family.
Beloved husband of the late Cynthia Looney who predeceased him in 2004.
Son of the late Joseph T. Looney and Pauline (Looney) Jewett.
Loving and devoted father of Debbie Costello and her husband Jake of Chelmsford, MA, Doreen Majeau and her husband Bob of Chelmsford, MA, Denise Davis and her husband Tom of Dracut, MA. Beloved "G-Pa" of Shara, Steven, Ricky, Michael, Anna, Matthew, Alex and Aaron and the great "G-Pa" of Cameron, Ryan, and Madison. Loving brother of Pauline Farmer, Richard Looney and Jerry Looney and the Late Ed Looney and Arlene Bourque. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, friends and his former wife Lorraine Mueller.
Joseph was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force and went on to receive his Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked a majority of his years at RCA that later became GE. One of his many distinguished accomplishments was the work he did on the Apollo Lunar Module.
Upon retirement, he moved to Delray Beach, FL, with his wife Cindy. Together they enjoyed traveling and cruising around the world. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his three daughters whom he adored and who adored him.
A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, January 13 at 10:00AM, St. William's Church, 1351 Main St, Tewksbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, (https://www.cancer.org/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -