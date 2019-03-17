MULLER, Joseph A. Joseph A. Muller, 92, formerly of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on February 7, 2019 in Bowie, MD. He grew up in West Palm Beach and at age 16 joined the Navy during World War II. After he completed his service, he went on to attend the University of Florida and then on to the University of Miami where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Physics Degree. He was hired by NASA and Goddard Space Flight Center as a physicist and he spent his entire professional career working in the space program including the first Mercury manned space expedition and the Hubble telescope. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph A. and Vera F. Muller from Charleston and Savannah respectively who married and moved to West Palm Beach in 1925. He is survived by his wife Anna, brother Thomas M. Muller and sister Jeanne Muller Denzer, son Timothy Muller and wife Karen and two grand- daughters Ashley and Amanda and nieces Patricia Denzer Gurysh and Leslie Denzer Sibbitt and nephews Jeffrey and Brad Muller. Family visitation was held at Robert E Evans Funeral Home in Bowie, MD. A mass was held on February 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Chapel. Interment with full Military honors was followed at the church cemetery. A brilliant man with a keen sense of humor, he will be greatly missed. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary