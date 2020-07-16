Reiser, Joseph A.

Joseph Reiser, 85, of West Palm Beach, passed away on July 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones due to complications after surgery. Joseph was born in West Virginia to Janice Hoylman and Joseph Reiser, Jr. on December 22, 1934. He married the love of his life, Carol, on October 25, 1969 in Rahway, NJ. He graduated Greenbrier Military Academy, and he Honored our country in the USAF. While in Germany, he played on the USAF All-Star Baseball Team as a pitcher. His biggest love was playing golf and volunteering for the TPC Golf Tournament for 21 years. In his later years, he loved to play croquet at The National Croquet Center. He touched so many lives with his sense of humor and love for people. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol, daughter Colleen, son Scott, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Additional, he will be missed by his dog, Daisy and grand-doggies JJ and Trixie. The viewing will be held from 1pm to 4pm on July 19, at Quattlebaum Funeral Center, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach. A memorial mass will be celebrated 9:00AM on July 20 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 310 N. Olive Ave, West Palm Beach. There will be a Private Internment for Immediate Family. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at the National Croquet Center, 700 Florida Mango Road, West Palm Beach 33406 at Noon.



