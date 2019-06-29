Home

Joseph Allen Androsky


1966 - 2019
Joseph Allen Androsky Obituary
Androsky, Joseph Allen
Joseph Allen Androsky known as "Big Joe" born October 29, 1966 found peace with his God on June 20, 2019. He is survived by mothers Donna Taubman and Deborah Carter, loving fiancée Renee Murray, daughter Ann Flynn, brother Dean Ernst and sister Stephanie Martzall. He was preceded in death by his wife Victoria and son Austin. He was a long time resident of Lantana. Big Joe was owner of Joe's Home Plate also known as Tacky Joe's on Ocean Avenue in Lantana. Big Joe served as President, Manager and Umpire of Lantana Little League District 7. He was also recognized at Williamsport Little League Hall of Fame and Museum for creating a fold out pin that commemorates the first 50 teams to win the Little League World Series. Big Joe's grandiose way of life will be remembered and missed by many.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 29 to July 1, 2019
