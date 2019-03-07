|
ANDERSON, Jr., Joseph Age 83, of Riviera Beach, FL, went home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2019. He was a loving father to three devoted children, Jessie S. Anderson, Joseph D. Anderson (KaShamba) and Christopher J. Anderson (Michelle). Joseph was a caring uncle to two special nieces, Mertelle Saunders and Cynthia L. Alexander (Mon-trell). He is also survived by a host of other relatives. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 11:00AM at Emmanuel Deliverance Church of God, 1309 Georgia Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The or Washington Elementary School in his memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 7, 2019