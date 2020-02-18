|
Doane III, Joseph C.
Dr. Joseph C. "Joe" Doane III passed away January 15, 2020, in West Palm Beach, FL. Joe was born September 24, 1924 in Mansfield, PA to Dr. John H. Doane and Mrs. Gertrude Allen Doane. Dr. Doane graduated from Bucknell University and Temple University School of Medicine (1948). He served in the United States Air Force during World War II and then did his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Doane established his medical practice in Urology in West Palm Beach and cared for his patients there for over forty years. He was a beloved physician, known for his accuracy and genuine warmth. An award for the graduate with the highest grade average is given in Dr. Doane's name at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.
Dr. Doane was devoted to his partner, artist Hector Ubertali, and a large network of loving friends and family, and his much-loved Siamese cats. He traveled widely and served as a volunteer on the SS Hope, a hospital ship run by an international healthcare organization.
He is survived by: sister Sylvia Doane Milne, husband Peter Milne, children Jennifer Milne Srivastava, husband Ravi, Charlie Milne, partner Scott Coleman, Amy E. Milne, husband Chris Eselgroth; sister-in-law Carol Smith Doane, children Nancy Doane Babbott, husband David, Richard Doane, John Doane, wife Kerry, nieces Hilary Doane, Leigh Doane Doneker, husband Paul, Cynthia Doane and many great nieces and nephews, and his caregiver Eddie Amaya. He was predeceased by partner Hector Ubertali, brothers John H. Doane, Wilton A. Doane, sister-in-law Hilda Doane, nieces Kimberly Doane Stewart and Alison Doane.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
