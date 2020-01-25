|
|
Charles, Jr., Joseph
Joseph Francis Charles, Jr., died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Trustbridge Hospice Care Center, West Palm Beach, FL. He was 76 years old. Mr. Charles was born in Syracuse, NY, son of Joseph F. Charles, Sr. and Frances J. (Riker) Charles. His childhood was spent in Syracuse before he moved to Florida 50 years ago. He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy Class of 1961. He retired from Bargain Bob's Flooring in 1999, West Palm Beach. In his retirement years he worked at PGA National. He was an avid golfer, boater, fisherman, reading and live music gave him great enjoyment.
He had three sons Joseph F. Charles III of California, Christopher Charles (deceased), and Luke Charles of Jupiter. Mr. Charles was involved in coaching many sports in JTAA in the Jupiter area while raising his son Luke together with mom Laura. He is survived by sister Joanne Charles Visconti of Lake Worth, brother John J. Charles of West Palm Beach, and younger sister Jeanne Ciarla of Grapevine, TX. He is survived by two nephews, and two nieces, two great nephews and two great nieces, and several cousins in the Syracuse, NY area.
There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life Mass will be Thursday, January 30 at 1:00PM at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 204 US 1, Tequesta, FL 33469. Immediately following Mass a Luncheon will be held at Burt Reynolds Park River Center (Multipurpose Room), 805 US 1, Jupiter, FL 33477. Donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020