All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Abundant Life Church
Uniontown, PA
Conn, Joseph
Joseph "Joe" Conn, age 97, long time resident of Boynton Beach, passed peacefully in his sleep on August 22, 2019.
He was originally from Uniontown, PA where he owned and operated a real estate company.
Joe served in World War II in the Army Air Corps and flew 35 missions over Germany.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sara Emory Conn. He is survived by two children: Linda Kistler of Boynton Beach and Pittsburgh, PA and David Conn of Tampa, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He lived a long and prosperous life and is now with his Lord.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be sent to: First United Methodist Church, 101 N. Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
