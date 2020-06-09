Cicalese, Joseph FrankJoseph Frank Cicalese, of Juno Beach, FL, formerly of Delray Beach and New York, peacefully passed away on June 7, 2020, at the Waterford at the age of 97. He is survived by his daughter Theresa Bryan, her husband Eugene; his son Michael and his wife Julie Marie. He is predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Josephine, his sister Donata Stellato and brothers Frank, Anthony and Michael.Born in Corona, NY, he was a kind and gentle man. Upon retirement, he moved to Florida where he enjoyed community social activities and being a Knights of Columbus member. After the loss of his wife he moved to The Waterford and continued to stay active.A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June, 11, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Paul of the Cross in North Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County or St. Paul of the Cross.