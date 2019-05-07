MOKOS, Joseph Frederick Joseph Frederick Mokos, "Joe," 51, of Tequesta, FL, and formerly of Mahwah, NJ, loved by all who knew him, passed away on March 12, 2019. He joined his parents, Joseph Frank and Barbara Elizabeth (née Eisele) Mokos, who predeceased him. After graduating from Fairfield University and a 10-year career on Wall Street, Joe moved to Florida in 1998 to start his own bond trading firm, Jupiter Capital LLC, where he continued to work until his death. Joe loved the quality of life in Palm Beach County and enjoyed spending the day on the ocean fishing with friends and family, early morning duck hunts, and snorkeling in the Jupiter Inlet, in addition to skiing with family and friends in Colorado. He was particularly generous to his nieces and nephews and loved them as if they were his own children. He is survived by his sister Deirdre (Jose), nephew Daniel and niece Emma of Tucson, AZ, and brother Chris (Jane), nephews Matthew and Luke and niece Sophia of Charlotte, NC in addition to his grandmother, aunts, uncles and many cousins. His family and friends will gather to Celebrate his Life in the future. If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please donate to The Friends of Jupiter Beach, 2188 Marcinski Rd, Jupiter, FL 33477 or (friendsofjupiterbeach.org). Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 7, 2019