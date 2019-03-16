GOLDBERG, Joseph H. Honorable Joseph H. Goldberg, age 93, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2019. He was born in Norwich, CT on January 20, 1926. Judge Goldberg graduated from Yale University and received his law degree from Harvard University. He was married to Ree Levine Goldberg in 1956. After her passing he married Doris Beller Goldberg in 2003. Judge Goldberg started his career as an attorney, held many political positions and was appointed as a Superior Court Judge for the state of Connecticut in 1973. He has a passion for golf, tennis, following his favorite sports teams, and keeping up on current events. He was survived by his beloved daughter Gail L. Sauter of Northbridge, MA and his two beloved granddaughters, Haley R. Sauter and Madison E. Sauter both of Northbridge, MA. He was also survived by one brother, Abraham Goldberg of Manchester, CT. Funeral services will be held at I.J. Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches on Sunday, March 17 at Noon. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary