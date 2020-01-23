|
|
Cinque, Joseph J.
Joseph J. "Joey" Cinque, 21, West Palm Beach, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Orlando, FL.
He was born on April 2, 1998, in Miami, FL to Fleur Cinque and Joseph J. Mandina. He was a student at Rosarian Academy. Joey was a 2017 graduate of the Christ School in Arden, NC. While in high school, he led his team in the CAA All Conference Lacrosse Championships. He led his team in goals scored during those three seasons. He led his lacrosse team to a 2017 NCISAA State Championship title where he was named the North Carolina State Championship MVP. He currently holds the Christ School record for 176 career goals and 80 season goals.
Joey was a Junior at Rollins College in Orlando, FL where he was majoring in Business Management. Joey's dream was to pursue a career in Real Estate. He proudly wore #20 while playing lacrosse for the Rollins Tars. In 2018, he was named to the All Sunshine State Conference Freshman Team after leading the team with 30 goals. This earned him the honor of "Newcomer of the Year" at Rollins in 2018. In 2019, he ranked 3rd on the team with 30 goals and 33 total points. In 2018 and 2019, he earned a spot on the Fall Rollins Athletic Director's Honor Roll.
Joey enjoyed golfing, fly fishing, visiting Spain in the summer, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Joey is survived by his dear mother Fleur of West Palm Beach; brother James Cinque of West Palm Beach, uncle AJ Cinque of West Palm Beach, maternal grandparents Alfred and Gay Cinque of Palm Beach; paternal grandfather Phil (Sally) Mandina of Miami; cousins Janis, Steve, Daniel, and Nicholas Darling.
Joey was predeceased by his father Joseph J. Mandina, and paternal grandmother Catherine Darling.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 9:30AM to 12:30PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33417. Father Brian King will officiate a brief Memorial Service at 10:00AM.
The Cinque family has requested that attending friends and family wear the number 20 in honor of Joey and his love of lacrosse.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joey's memory to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation.
www.rfkhumanrights.org
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020