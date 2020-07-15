Jakubiak, Joseph

Joseph Jakubiak, 98, of West Palm Beach, FL and formerly of Plainville, CT, died on July 11, 2020 at Fountainview Assisted Living. He was the husband of the late Lillian Jakubiak. Born in New Britain, CT and a Plainville resident for much of his life, he was the son of the late Francisek and Stanislava (Mikolajcik) Jakubiak. He proudly served 18 months overseas in the United States Army earning 5 battle stars, a Purple Heart, and a Good Conduct Medal. He worked at General Electric in Plainville for 44 years retiring in 1987. He loved bowling, bocce, playing cards, and in his younger days playing softball for Trumbull Electric. He was a communicant of St. John Fisher Catholic Church in West Palm Beach.

He is survived by a daughter, Doreen (Jakubiak) Wagner and her husband, Craig Wagner; two grandchildren, Emily May and Jason Wagner; two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Thomas May. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph J. Jakubiak; his sister, Mollie; and his brothers, Dixie, Frank, and Jake.

Before entering Fountainview he was a resident for 27 years of Cypress Lakes in West Palm Beach. He had numerous friends that resided there and enjoyed being with all of them, past and present. Joseph was very active in this community and never hesitated to help a friend or join in with an event. The family would like to extend thanks to all the people who knew him, loved him and were part of his life at Cypress Lakes.

Burial with Military Honors will follow at a later date at Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457.



