Jaroska, Joseph
Joseph "Joey" Jaroska, 62, passed away October 19, 2019. He was born and raised in New York and moved to Florida in 1990. God's special child was a blessing to all who knew him. He was predeceased by his parents Helen and Joseph, brother-in-law Robert V. Pascale, sister and brother-in-law Stephanie and Bill Maher. He is survived by his sister Barbara Pascale, nephews Nicholas (Heather) Pascale, niece Catherine Pascale and nephew Robert (Jen) Maher and their families. Viewing will be at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens, Lake Worth, Florida on Wednesday at 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Service will be Thursday morning at 10:00AM at Dorsey-E Earl Smith Memory Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019