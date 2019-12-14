|
Kingston, Joseph
Joseph "Joe" Kingston, age 90, died peacefully in his sleep on November 29, 2019 after a brief illness. Joe has been a resident of West Palm Beach, FL since 1954. In 1955 he met his first wife, Mary Bogdanski. They had four children, Ken, Kevin, Tom and Mary Jo. Mary died in 1974. Shortly there after he met the second love of his life and married Patricia "Pat" Hoffman in 1985. Pat also had four children, Jimmy, Jerry, Mark and Mary Pat.
He was the ultimate family man.
Joe was the youngest of four brothers who all grew up in the Bronx. Joe worked for Retail Credit Company (now known as Equifax) for 25 years and 15 years at Rinker Materials as a credit manager. During his lifetime he was very active. He took pride in being an usher at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, coaching basketball, driving his children to sporting activities, and assisting volunteer organizations. He was a long term member of the West Palm Beach Country Club and enjoyed his Saturday "low stakes" golf matches. Joe was a long time member and tireless volunteer with the Knights of Columbus. He achieved the status of a 4th Degree Knight.
In addition to his first wife he is predeceased by his brothers Ed, Jack and Bill, second wife Patricia Hoffman, son Thomas (Barbara Chatley Kingston) and daughter-in-law Gail Gardner Kingston.
He is survived by his two sons Ken (Carol) Kingston, Kevin Kingston, his daughter Mary Jo Edmonson, three step sons James (Sharon) Hoffman, Jerry (Becky) Hoffman, Mark (Angie) Hoffman, step daughter Mary Pat (Chuck) Heftman,15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, including his god son John Kingston.
Family would like to welcome everyone to a memorial gathering on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, followed by a memorial service held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00AM at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, West Palm Beach.
Joe was well liked and admired by all of his family, friends, and acquaintances. He will be missed by all.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019