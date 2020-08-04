1/1
Joseph Klaire
1929 - 2020
Klaire, Joseph
Born: November 21, 1929
Died: August 1, 2020
Joseph leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Beatrice "Betty", his daughters, Randi and Lisa; his son-in-law, Ken; and his grandchildren, Shari and Weston.
As a man who strived to more than just provide for his family it was Joe's joy and pleasure to have his family and friends beside him through his life. Whether it was piloting a plane, piloting a boat, or being a mentor, Joe approached life with gusto and humor. Those who knew him well would say Joe never knew a stranger.
Joe had a deep understanding of how our lives change us. That if we remain true to our own self we will have lived fully and been the best version of ourselves. Joe's unwavering faith in others gave us faith in each of us individually.
Joseph died peacefully at home with his family after a brief illness.
We love you Joe, Dad, or Grandpa. You will forever be in our hearts.
Memorial Services will be held in September.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
