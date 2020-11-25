Joseph LaRosa
LaRosa, Joseph, We mourn the loss of Joseph LaRosa, loving husband of Rose LaRosa nee DeFrancisci and doting father of Vincent, Laura, Joseph Jr. and Linda. Joseph was a man who deeply valued meals and quality time shared with his wife, children, two daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed around our family table. Joseph was a WWII veteran and CFO of the V. LaRosa & Sons Pasta Company headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. At their peak, LaRosa had five factories throughout the country and was America's largest-selling pasta brand. The LaRosa pasta company was started by Joseph's father and his father's four brothers. They worked closely alongside their thirteen children to make their business a success. Joseph's father developed the patent to dry and box pasta for mass market sale. During his tenure at LaRosa & Sons, Joseph particularly enjoyed designing pasta packaging and visiting the fields in North Dakota and California where wheat and tomatoes, key components of the LaRosa brands, were grown. Prior to the LaRosa Pasta Company, pasta was typically only found in Italian households in America and rolled fresh at home. LaRosa & Sons brought it to grocery store shelves. As the company became more
successful, they expanded their product line to frozen and boxed foods. Joseph's children and grandchildren fondly remember discussing business with him. They recall the sage advice he dispensed as patriarch, his firm guidance and problem solving. The LaRosa family business connection, so vital to the life of the company, was also vital to the life of the family. Joseph brought his sense of humor and liveliness to these conversations and stories. Many well-loved LaRosa family stories revolved around hijinks that ensued during Joseph's time in the military and his time at Niagara University. For over thirty years, Joseph lived in Jupiter, Florida. His peaceful home there was a beloved place to both him and Rose. Joseph enjoyed walking along the beach for miles. After his retirement, he and Rose traveled extensively around the United States and across Europe. They particularly enjoyed visiting Italy and France. Joseph was 93, and most recently resided in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bill Kirby at P.O. Box 717, Heathsville, VA 22473. Checks can be made out to The LaRosa Cousins Fund. The LaRosa Cousins Fund will consolidate the donations to be sent overseas to the Casa di Riposo, a home for the indigent in Santa Ninfa, Sicily. This cause was very near to Joseph's heart. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com