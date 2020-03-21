|
Fanucci, Jr., Joseph Leonard
Joseph Leonard Fanucci, Jr., 85, of Jupiter, Florida and East Haven, Connecticut, passed away peacefully in hospice at Jupiter Medical Center on March 10, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Joseph is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Estelle Ann Fanucci, his two sons, Robert Fanucci (Siobhan) and Peter Fanucci (Eileen), his brother, William Fanucci (Dorothea), his niece, Gina Sendra, his grandson Stephen Fanucci, his grandnephews, Anthony Sendra and Michael Sendra, and his grandniece, Cristina Sendra. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph Fanucci.
Joseph was born in Derby, Connecticut March 30, 1934. He worked in the foam rubber industry all his life, first at B.F. Goodrich Sponge Products Division in Shelton, Connecticut and later at Latex Foam Products in Ansonia, Connecticut. At age 59 he retired from Latex Foam Products as Vice President of Research and Development. Joe's hobbies included golf, gardening, cooking and investing in the stock market. Joe's favorite form of travel was cruising, and he and his wife enjoyed many ocean and river cruises during Joe's retirement years. Joe lived in Jupiter, Florida since 2014, and maintained a second home in East Haven, Connecticut.
Friends are welcome to attend a memorial service at 12:00PM Sunday, March 29, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ in West Palm Beach. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph's name may be made to the .
