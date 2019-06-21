Blubaugh III, Joseph M.

"Joey" Joseph M. Blubaugh III, age 62, from Salem, OR went to be with the Lord, surrounded by family, on June 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Leanna Blubaugh and is survived by his wife Teresa and children Ashley (Brian), Michael (Bree) and Hannah and two grandchildren Liam Joseph and Everly Reese and sister Diana (Werner) Feile.

Joey was born in Washington, DC and began his love of the water, racing sailboats out of Annapolis, MD. He graduated from Florida Atlantic University and remained in Florida for many years before settling in Salem, OR. Joey was a people person who never met a stranger. He loved the outdoors, travel and celebrating life with family and friends. His warm heart and vibrant personality will be dearly missed.

Joey requested a quiet family Celebration of Life with memorial donations being made to the Greater Salem FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) or Salem Leadership Foundation. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, Salem, OR. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 21 to June 23, 2019