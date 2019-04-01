|
|
KUHARCIK, Joseph Mark Joseph Mark Kuharcik, age 90, of North Palm Beach, Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, In-Law, Uncle, Cousin, Neighbor, and Friend, went to his Heavenly Home on March 29, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. Clare Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. William D. O'Shea presiding. Committal Services and burial will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. He was much loved and will be greatly missed. Definitely not your average Joe! In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations in Joe's memory to: St. Clare Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL 33408. NORTHWOOD FUNERAL HOME, West Palm Beach, in charge of arrangements. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit: (www.northwoodfh.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 1, 2019