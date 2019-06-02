|
MURPHY, Joseph Paul Joseph Paul Murphy, 71, of Palm Springs, Florida, passed away on May 26, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a veteran of the United States Navy then became a police officer of Greenacres Police Department for 18 years. He was a member of Nam Knights then a member of the American Legion Riders motorcycle clubs. He is survived by his wife, Donna, three daughters; Kelley Jones (Mark), Janice Matthews (Vincent), Stacey Rambo (Phil) and his son Joseph Patrick Murphy (Alicia); nine grandchildren Thomas, Austin, Elizabeth, Christopher, Patrick, Sarah, Meagan, Erika and Riley; sister Kathy Murphy and two nieces Missy DeArmas (Nick) and Caroline Crain. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Palm Springs VFW on June 15, 2019 at 4:00 PM at 222 Cypress Lane, Palm Springs, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019