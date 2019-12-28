Home

More Obituaries for Joseph Hamel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Robert Hamel

Joseph Robert Hamel Obituary
Hamel, Joseph Robert
Joseph Robert Hamel, 95, born in Lowell, MA. Served in USAF, was an Ex Pow in WWII. Worked as a stereotyper for Boston newspapers, later in airline maintenance till retirement in 1988. He enjoyed life at Jupiter River Park before moving to Waterford in 2003.
Husband of the late Dorothy Hamel, father of Margaret Reynolds, Mark (Penny) Hamel and Susan Bernier. He loved his 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister Carmen LeBlanc. He will be missed by many, his humor, kindness and gentleness will never be forgotten.
Wake at Taylor & Modeen, Jupiter on January 2 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, Palm Beach Gardens January 3. Call for time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
