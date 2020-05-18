Fr. Joseph Santa-Bibiana
1933 - 2020
Santa-Bibiana, Fr. Joseph
Fr. Joseph "José" Santa- Bibiana Gisbert, SDB, died the evening of May 15, 2020, at Wellington Regional Medical Center, Wellington, FL. As a faithful son of St. John Bosco, Fr. Santa dedicated over 63 years of his life to poor, abandoned young people across the eastern half of the United States. He hailed from Valencia, Spain and found himself laboring in the Glades for over 27 years among the migrant workers. He was a beloved pastor at both St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pahokee and St. Philip Benizi in Belle Glade. He will be sorely missed by many.
Contact the parish for information regarding memorial services. (561-996-3870)
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in the memory of Fr. Santa. Thank you.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
