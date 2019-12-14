Home

Joseph Vito Montagno

Joseph Vito Montagno, 100, passed peacefully into eternal life while residing at MorseLife in West Palm Beach, FL. He grew up in North Jersey, the youngest child of Vincenzo and Maria Montagno. Drafted into the Army, he served for a short period of time during World War II. He was a talented musician playing both the clarinet and alto sax and was the leader of his own 17 piece band. He later became an accomplished businessman and restaurant owner. Although never married, he was always devoted to his family and close friends. Upon his retirement, he moved to West Palm Beach with his significant other Shirley Whyte. A devout Catholic, he will be buried near his family in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
