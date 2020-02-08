|
|
Auer, Joseph Walter
Joseph Walter Auer, born July 30, 1931, passed away January 19, 2020, at Manor Care in Boynton Beach, FL.
He was born in Detroit, MI, the son of Joseph Martin Auer and Magdalena Auer, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his sister Helen (Auer) Morris, and his first wife Martha (Stanley) Auer.
He is survived by his wife Marianne Auer, his three children Karen (Auer) Bates and her husband Robert, his son Joseph Auer and his wife Georgia and his son Robert Auer. Also, his niece Kathy Griffin, nephews Jim and Charlie Morris; grandchildren Sara, Becky, Joseph "JJ", and great-grandchildren Riley, Mikey, Melody, Dakota, Ryan and Wesley. He also leaves his three buddies Mike, Bill and Al, who all met for coffee every weekday morning at Sande's Restaurant.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020