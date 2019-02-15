Home

Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-9641
Josephine MCGUCKIN
Josephine Cecilia MCGUCKIN


MCGUCKIN, Josephine Cecilia Our wonderful mother, Josephine Cecilia McGuckin of Palm Beach Gardens, Fl, formerly of Yorktown Heights and Bronx, NY, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 under hospice care. She was predeceased by John J. McGuckin, her devoted husband of 59 years; father and mother, Walther and Josephine Murray; sisters Audrey MacKay and Mary Cronin. Survived by her beloved children Brian (Mary Ann) CT; Maureen, FL; Patricia IN; and Eileen, NY; also her pride and joy, grandchildren Maxwell, Josephine and Benjamin, IN.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 15, 2019
